West Delhi Lions pip South Delhi Superstarz by four runs in rain-curtailed DPL tie

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) West Delhi Lions pipped South Delhi Superstarz by four runs in the rain-affected match of the Delhi Premier League here on Friday.

Krish Yadav struck 106 off 68 balls, guiding the Lions to 178 for five in the 20 overs.

The Superstarz began the chase on a blistering note but were left reeling at 123 for five in 15 overs and were four runs short as per the DLS score, when the play ended due to rain and owing to the cut-off time.

For the Superstarz, Priyansh Arya (25 off nine balls) smacked 16 runs in the opening over, but Saurabh Deswal endured a golden duck after being dismissed by Saksham Gahlot in the next.

Ayush Badoni (30 off 7 balls) pummelled four sixes in the same over to take his team to 40 for two after the second over.

Badoni fell after having smashed a total five sixes, whereas the Superstarz managed 70 runs in the powerplay, post which they lost a couple of more wickets quickly.

Sumit Mathur and Vision Panchal took South Delhi to 123/5 but rain intervened proceedings after the 15th over.

Earlier, the Lions' openers Ankit Kumar (28) and Yadav amassed 61 runs in the powerplay before the former fell prey to Digvesh Rathi in the ninth over.

Yadav brought up his half-century in 41 deliveries.

The Lions were poised for a big total after being in a comfortable position at 120 for one.

But South Delhi struck twice with Hritik Shokeen (16 off 18) falling in the 16th over at 141 for two, whereas Yadav brought up his ton in 62 deliveries in the 18th over.

Brief scores: West Delhi Lions 178/5 in 20 overs (Krish Yadav 106, Ankit Kumar 28; Raghav Singh 2/33) beat South Delhi Superstarz 123-5 in 15 overs (Ayush Badoni 30; Deepak Punia 1/8) by 4 runs via D/L method. PTI AYG DDV