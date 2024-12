Vadodara: West Indies were all out for 162 in the third and final Women's ODI against India here on Friday.

Chinelle Henry top-scored for the visitors with 61 off 72 balls.

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma ended with six wickets while pacer Renuka Thakur took four.

India lead the series 2-0.

Brief scores: West Indies 162 all out in 38.5 overs (Chinelle Henry 61; Deepti Sharma 6/31).