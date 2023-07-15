West Indies in trouble at 27/2 against India

Roseau (Dominica), Jul 14 (PTI) West Indies were in trouble at 27 for two in their second innings against India on the third day of the opening Test here on Friday.

India, who had reached 400 for four at lunch, declared their innings at 421 for five and grabbed a massive first-innings lead of 271 runs.

The Indians resumed the day at 312 for two with overnight centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli in the middle. Debutant Jaiswal finally got out for 171 off 387 balls, while Kohli was dismissed for 76 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja was looking solid on 37 off 82 balls when the declaration came.

In their second essay, West Indies lost openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul cheaply to R Ashwin and Jadeja respectively.

Brief scores: West Indies 150 all out and 27/2 in 19 overs India 1st Innings: 421/5 declared in 152.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 171, Rohit Sharma 103, Virat Kohli 76).