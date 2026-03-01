West Indies make nervy start to reach 35/0 against India in T20 World Cup

Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) West Indies openers Shai Hope (20 batting) and Roston Chase (15 batting) made a nervous start while surviving a run-out chance and a dropped catch to take their side to 35/0 in 5 overs against India in T20 World Cup Super Eights tie here on Sunday.

Hope smacked Hardik Pandya for a six over midwicket and a four between cover and point in the second over, but a pivotal moment arrived in the third from Arshdeep Singh.

Hope tried for a single but Chase wasn’t responsive and at one moment both the batters were at near the non-striker’s end. However, Varun Chakravarty’s throw from the cover went at the wrong end — the non-striker’s — which gave Hope enough time to reach the other end.

Chase then whacked Arshdeep over his head for a boundary and drove him through the covers for a second consecutive spectacular four.

Chase fetched a Jasprit Bumrah delivery outside the off for a six behind the wickets in the fifth over, but Abhishek Sharma spilled a regulation chance which went high in the air at cover. PTI DDV PDS DDV PDS PDS