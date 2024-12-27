West Indies opt to bat against India in 3rd WODI

Vadodara, Dec 27 (PTI) West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews won the toss and elected to bat against India in the third and final women's ODI here on Friday.

The home team has handed a debut to spinner Tanuja Kanwar.

India have already clinched the series by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Teams: India: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Renuka Singh.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack. PTI APA BS BS