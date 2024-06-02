West Indies opt to bowl against PNG

Georgetown, Jun 2 (PTI) Two-time champions West Indies opted to bowl against Papua New Guinea in their T20 World Cup opener here on Sunday.

The West Indies are co-hosts of the event alongside USA.

Teams: Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Sese Bau, Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga(w), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, John Kariko West Indies: Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.