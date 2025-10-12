West Indies reach 35/2 at tea after being asked to follow-on

New Delhi: Asked to follow-on, West Indies lost a couple of wickets as they reached 35 for 2 at tea in their second innings, still trailing India by 235 runs on day three of the second Test here on Sunday.

Kuldeep Yadav completed a five-wicket haul to help bundle out West Indies for 248 in their first innings.

The hosts took a first-innings lead of 270 as they decided to make West Indies bat again.

West Indies lost the wicket of Alick Athanaze (7) at the stroke of tea.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 518 for 5 in 134.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Shubman Gill 129 not out; Jomel Warrican 3/98).

West Indies: 248 and 35/2 in 14.3 overs (John Campbell 18 batting; Mohammed Siraj 1/10, Washington Sundar 1/2 )