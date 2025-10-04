India tighten grip as West Indies slump to 66/5 at lunch on Day 3, trail by 220

Ahmedabad: West Indies were left tottering at 66 for 5 in their second innings at lunch on the third day of the first Test against India here on Saturday.

Alick Athanaze (27 not out) and Justin Greaves (10 not out) were at the crease at the break, with West Indies trailing India by 220 runs.

Earlier, India had declared their first innings on overnight score of 448 for 5 with a sizeable lead of 286 runs against the West Indies at the start of the third day.

India's innings was headlined by centuries from KL Rahul (100), Dhruv Jurel (125) and Ravindra Jadeja (104 not out).

Brief Scores: West Indies: 162 & 66 for 5 in 27 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 3/30).

India: 448 for 5 declared in 128 overs (Dhruv Jurel 125, Ravindra Jadeja 104 not out, KL Rahul 100; Roston Chase 2/90).