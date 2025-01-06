West Indies team arrives for first Test series in Pakistan in 18 years

Karachi, Jan 6 (PTI) The West Indies cricket team arrived in Islamabad on Monday for their first Test series in Pakistan in 18 years.

The West Indies last toured Pakistan for a Test series in 2006 though they have been to the country for two white-ball rubbers in between.

The visitors will play a three-day tour game against Pakistan Shaheens from January 10 in Islamabad before the first Test in Multan from January 17.

The second Test is scheduled from January 25 at the same venue.

The series will conclude their assignments in the current cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) with both teams finishing in the lower half off the points table.

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair and Jomel Warrican. PTI Cor AH AH