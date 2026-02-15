West Indies win toss, opt to bowl against Nepal

Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and opted to bowl against Nepal in their T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Both sides made one change each from their previous match playing XIs.

For the West Indies, Romario Shepherd will miss the match due to a niggle and Matthew Forde replaces him.

Sompal Kami comes in for Nepal in place of Lalit Rajbanshi.

Teams: West Indies: Shai Hope (w/c), Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (w), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane. PTI PDS PDS APA APA