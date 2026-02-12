Westland Books to publish 'The RCB Story'

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Westland Books on Thursday announced the acquisition of "The RCB Story", the book chronicling the 18-year journey of the renowned IPL franchise, by its sports imprint 'Westland Sport'.

The book, written by journalists Saurabh Somani and Shashank Kishore, is scheduled to hit the stands this year.

Drawing from the authors' reporting experience and understanding of cricket and its ecosystem, the book charts RCB's journey through its peaks and setbacks to its eventual IPL title win last year, capturing the emotional rise of a team that became a phenomenon.

"RCB is unique in sporting history. The franchise was enthralling to us as fans, fascinating as journalists, and intriguing as chroniclers. The women have won two titles in four years. The men kept building teams of champion players for 17 years, until they found a champion team in year 18. This is the story of those 18 years," said the authors in a statement.

The RCB women's team, which also enjoys strong fan support, is led by Indian star batter Smriti Mandhana. Under her captaincy, the team clinched the Women's Premier League (WPL) crown twice -- in 2024 and 2026 -- just four years after the league was launched.

According to Karthika VK, publisher at Westland Books, RCB is among the franchises most deserving of its own "narrative", and she believes there could be no better writers to tell it.

"Both Saurabh and Shashank have lived and breathed cricket for years now, and know exactly where the story lies. I'm delighted to be publishing it in the Westland Sport imprint," she added. PTI MG MAH MAH