Kanpur, Sep 27 (PTI) The toss for the second Test between India and Bangladesh has been delayed due to a wet outfield following overnight rain here on Friday.

There was overnight rain which led to a wet outfield. Super-soppers were pressed into service as the ground staff were busy drying the pitch.

There will be an inspection at 9:30am.

India had defeated Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test in Chennai.