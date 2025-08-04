We’ve beaten some top teams in past, we must reach our full potential: India basketball coach

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) India might be the underdogs in Asian basketball but head coach Scott Fleming exuded confidence that this young team has the potential to punch above its weight, having beaten some big sides in recent outings.

India, currently ranked 15th in Asia, is placed in Group C along with 16-time gold medallists China (6th), 2022 semi-finalists Jordan (8th) and hosts Saudi Arabia (10th) in the FIBA Asia Cup beginning on Tuesday.

“I’m not real big on predicting finishes. All I want to do is reach our full potential. We’ve beaten some teams in the past that people said we shouldn’t, and we’re in that same spot again,” said Fleming ahead of the continental tournament beginning on Tuesday.

“If we can get past the first round, then we’ll set some higher goals. We’re almost always the underdog, but we’ve beaten a couple of higher-ranked teams recently, and that’s given us some confidence,” he said in an interaction organised by Fancode, which will stream the tournament.

“We know we’re the lowest-ranked team in our pool, but that’s the great challenge. We’re here to win every game. My job is to get them to their full potential — then we’ll let the score speak for itself.” One of the most talented players in the Indian team, Pranav Prince said a top-4 finish will be a realistic goal.

"We’ve been the underdogs for years now, and we’re trying to overcome that," he said.

"Realistically, we’re here to win — that’s the mindset. We treat every game equally and we’ve been preparing for this for almost a year. We’re not here to hope or pray for anything. We’re here to prove we belong.

"Top four or five is a realistic aim, but the goal is always to win the whole thing. We just have to work hard, play our best, and earn it — nothing’s going to come from above.” On strategy, Fleming stressed the importance of adapting to opponents without losing identity.

"We have to be true to our style, but every game demands adjustments. It’s not cookie-cutter basketball. We study film, prepare scouting reports, involve our staff and players -- we can’t be surprised by anything our opponents do,” he said.

Reflecting on the selection process, Fleming said his decisions were based purely on merit and form.

"Well, the one thing you can be sure of is that I never make any moves from a political standpoint or who's from what state or whatever," he said.

"I’m just trying to put the 12 on the floor that give us the best chance to win. Some of these players I’ve worked with earlier at the NBA Academy, and they’ve continued to improve." He said he has retained a few veterans like Palpreet (Palpreet Singh Brar) and Muin (Muin Bek Hafeez) for their leadership, while others like Gurbaaz (Kanwar Gurbaaz Singh Sandhu) and Sekhon (Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon) have "really bought into our system".

"Selection is never fixed -- it's based on current form, fit, and performance in camps. Just because a player isn't on this roster doesn't mean he won’t be on the next.

"There are talented players who narrowly missed out, and I expect some of them to be part of the national team in the near future.” On the team’s long-term potential, Fleming said the best is yet to come.

"We’re just scratching the surface. Most of our top players are in their early 20s, and players usually hit their peak in their late 20s or early 30s. So while we’re here to win now, this group has the potential to be one of the best teams in Asia within three or four years or less.

"Even though they’re young, many have played big games -- in the NBA Academy, in Hungary, in the U.S. -- so this isn’t all new to them. And we’ve got experienced players too. We’ve won three games in the last six months and we’re building something strong." Asked if he would have wanted more exposure games ahead of the event, Fleming said: "Yes, we need as many exposure games as we can. Other teams are playing 10–15 games before the tournament. We had a good trip to Qatar earlier this year, but a few other matches didn’t work out. That’s something we need to improve going forward.” On the upcoming professional league in India, both the coach and player were optimistic.

“The pro league is going to be a really big thing for India — not just financially, but for the future of the sport," Pranav said.

"Earlier, we stayed in shape only for camps or nationals, and then did nothing for six-seven months. But with a league, we’ll have year-round motivation. It’s been a dream for players like us to turn professional.” Fleming echoed the sentiment.

“I’ve been a proponent of a league since 2012. This time, BFI, ACG, everyone seems on the same page — and that’s huge. Young boys and girls will finally have a pathway, Indian heroes to look up to, and a real chance to earn a living from the game.” PTI ATK PDS PDS