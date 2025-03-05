We''ve had a go against India, look forward to do it again: NZ skipper Santner

Lahore, Mar 5 (PTI) New Zealand may have lost to India in the group stage of the Champions Trophy in Dubai, but their captain Mitchell Santner believes that putting Rohit Sharma's side under pressure in that encounter gave his team the confidence for their upcoming summit clash on Sunday.

New Zealand beat South Africa by 50 runs in the second semifinal here on Wednesday to set up a final clash with India in Dubai on Sunday. India had beaten Australia by four wickets in the first semifinal on Tuesday.

Asked about their group stage loss to India in Dubai, Santner said, "Being there in Dubai and putting India under pressure gave us confidence. You take in what things work and what doesn't.

"I think the bowlers bowled well to chip wickets at the top. I think winning the toss will be nice as well," Santner said at the post-match press conference.

India had beaten New Zealand by 44 runs in their last group match on March 2 in Dubai.

"It's a cool feeling to make the final. We were challenged by a good side. We've had a go against India, look forward to do it again." Pacer Matthew Henry apparently injured himself while fielding and Santner said the team will have to wait and see "how his shoulder is".

"It's a bit sore, we have to wait for a couple of days and see," the captain said.

Talking about Wednesday's match, he said, "The platform we were able to set with Rachin (Ravindra) and Kane (Williamson), and set up the death phase earlier, was great. The finishers did their job.

"The key for the bowlers to keep chipping away with wickets. It was good personally. What we speak about as a group is apply pressure, but still take wickets. It was pleasing to get three pretty good scalps personally," said Santner who returned with figures of 3/43.

"We got four allrounders who bowl spin, that gives depth. GP's two wickets and Rachin's five overs was great.

"Williamson keeps doing it. That partnership was massive, might've been frustrated a touch at times, but they flipped the switch earlier and got us to 360. Looking back, 320 might not have been enough." Adjudged Player of the match for his century (108), Rachin Ravindra said, "Great feeling to contribute to an emphatic win in a semi-final. I didn't start as well as I wanted, SA bowled well, but once we got going it was nice build partnerships with Kane and Young.

"It was nice to go with the ebbs and flows of one-day cricket." Asked about any target his team set after batting first, he said, "We were thinking around 300 as cutters were holding, and SA were getting bounce, but then the game started accelerating nicely, and Glenn and Mitchell finished great.

"Thing with tournament cricket is what's next and then what. Important to soak in the win today, celebrate the team together and get around each other. Once we get to Dubai we'll switch back on." South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said, "NZ were above par. I think as well as they batted, we backed ourselves to chase 350 with the wicket getting better. We had one or two good partnerships but not enough.

"One of me or VDD (Rassie van der Dussen) to go big, which didn't happen." He admitted that New Zealand really put his side under pressure from the get go of the run chase.

"They pierced the off side regularly and kept hitting boundaries in the middle overs, was tough to contain them for having had wickets in hand at the death and putting us under pressure.

"At 125 for 1, me and Rassie batting, we needed to bat till the 35th. But we weren't able to set up the base for the middle order. Soft dismissal for me, better ball to get Rassie.

"Left too much to do for those coming in. From a batting point, being more decisive is what's on my mind. Have to be ruthless and go for the game."