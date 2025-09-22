WFI issues showcause notice to Aman, freestyle coaches; seek reply by September 27

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Monday issued a show-cause notice to Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat for failing to make weight at the World Championships.

Aman was one of the strong medal contenders in the men's freestyle 57kg but weighed 1.7kg more the permissible limit on the day of competition, leading to his disqualification.

The WFI also did not appreciate the fact that there were four coaches in Zagreb but they could not keep track of the weight management, and showcaused them also.

"This is not acceptable. We must find reasons behind it. In less than two months two of our good wrestlers got disqualified, we need to look into it, that's why we have issued a show cause notice to Aman," said a WFI official.

Chief coach Jagmander Singh, Vinod, Virender and Narender, who were with the freestyle wrestlers, will also have to provide an explanation.

"There were 10 wrestler and four coaches. They should have kept track of this issue. They were there 15 days before competition. It was their responsibility as well. So they will also have to explain," added the official.

The WFI has also decided, on an experimental basis, to do away with the weight tolerance system during the selection trials.

Usually a 2kg weight tolerance is given to all competitors. "We have been advised by a few coaches that we must stop this practice. It becomes a habit and wrestlers struggle during the competition. So, for the upcoming U23 World Championship trials in Lucknow on October 4 and 5, all the wresters will have to give accurate weight.

"We are experimenting, let's see what results we get." The World Under-23 Championships will be held in Novi Sad, Serbia, from October 20 to 26.

Recently, the WFI had suspended young Neha Sangwan for two years after being disqualified from U20 World Championship for being overweight. PTI AT AT PDS PDS