WFI President Sanjay Singh elected as bureau member of UWW-Asia

Amman (Jordan), Mar 24 (PTI) WFI President Sanjay Kumar Singh was on Monday elected as a bureau member of United World Wrestling (UWW)-Asia, the national federation has announced.

The election took place during the UWW-Asia General Assembly in Amman on Monday, a day before the start of the Asian Championship.

"This is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the growth and recognition of Indian wrestling at the global level. I look forward to working closely with UWW-Asia to promote and develop the sport across the continent," said Singh in a release.

According to WFI, Singh secured 22 votes out of 38, "demonstrating strong support from the Asian wrestling community." "His election to this prestigious position marks a significant achievement for Indian wrestling, further strengthening the country's presence on the international wrestling stage," WFI said.