What we want to really get is a good batting time in the middle: Amol Muzumdar

Visakhapatnam, Aug 30 (PTI) Preparing the Indian women's team to win an elusive ODI World Cup title, head coach Amol Muzumdar on Saturday emphasised on getting "a good batting time in the middle" during the ongoing preparatory camp in this picturesque coastal city.

After completing the ongoing preparatory camp at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, India will play Australia in three one-dayers in the lead up to the mega event, which will run from September 30 to November 2.

"What we want to really get is a good batting time in the middle. Just talking about the bowlers, I think the field settings are very crucial. We will be working on that in the match," Muzumdar said in a video posted by the BCCI on its social media handles.

The India players, led by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, have been undergoing a specialised skill-based camp here since August 25.

Even as the likes of Harmanpreet and her deputy Smriti Mandhana went through the paces, Muzumdar was heard saying in the video "all of us have a way to get into flow. Think of yourself getting into that flow." The move to have the camp here is strategic as India are scheduled to play two marquee World Cup games in Visakhapatnam -- against South Africa on October 9 and Australia on October 12.

All members of the World Cup squad, along with the reserves and the India A team selected for warm-up fixtures, are participating in the camp.

India have never won the ICC Women's World Cup and runner-up finishes in the 2005 and 2017 editions remain their best results in the showpiece.