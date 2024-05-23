When chips were down, we started to play for our self-respect: Kohli

Bengaluru, May 23 (PTI) Fighting for self-respect when everything seemed lost propelled Royal Challengers Bengaluru to six consecutive victories and earned them a place in the IPL 2024 Eliminator, said Virat Kohli after the side's winning streak was ended by Rajasthan Royals.

RCB lost seven of their first eight games but a remarkable turnaround saw them win the next six matches, including a thrilling last league fixture against defending champions Chennai Super Kings, which earned them a playoff berth and an Eliminator showdown against Rajasthan.

"We started expressing ourselves, started to play for our self-respect and then the confidence came back," said Kohli in a dressing-room chat with team-mates after the loss to RR in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

"The way we turned things around and qualified (for playoffs) was truly special, something that I will always, always cherish and remember, because it took a lot of character from each member of this team, something that we can be really proud of. And eventually we played the way we wanted to play," Kohli said.

RCB set a modest 172/8 target in the Eliminator which RR overhauled in 19 overs for the loss of six wickets.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, who took over from Kohli two seasons back, said that after such an incredible comeback the hope was to go all the way.

"The last six games have been really special given the way we turned it around. When you do something that special, your hopes are to do something even more special," said Du Plessis.

"We were extremely down halfway through the season. And once we got the momentum, we just ran with that.

"Sad that we as a group can't get those final two steps to get to the trophy. But if I look back on the season, from where we were, to where we finished, I am very proud of the boys," he added. PTI AM BS BS