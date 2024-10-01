Whenever it comes to the team, I go and give my life out there: Rodrigues

Dubai, Oct 1 (PTI) Jemimah Rodrigues feels adaptability and maintaining a team-first mentality will be key for India to achieve their dream of claiming a maiden ICC title at the T20 World Cup beginning here on Thursday.

India, who reached the finals of the women’s T20 World Cup in 2020, will start their campaign in the ninth edition of the tournament against New Zealand on October 4.

"For me, it's all about assessing the conditions and playing the situation. I just want to keep it simple and do whatever it takes to help the team win and whatever the team needs," Rodrigues, who hit a 52 in the first warm-up game against West Indies, told Star Sports.

"When I put things in that perspective, it gets the best out of me and motivates me. For me, whenever it comes to the team, I go and give my life out there. That gets me more passionate, energetic, and enthusiastic. I want Team India to win. We, as a unit, want Team India to win. For me, it's all about keeping it in that perspective." The 24-year-old from Mumbai emphasised on the importance of playing to the situation irrespective of the bowler.

“For me, it’s not about specific bowlers but about playing to the situation. Bowlers can have off days, and as a batter, I need to assess which bowler to attack and when to hold back. The satisfaction comes from playing smart and doing what’s best for the team.” In other ICC events, India has reached the finals of ODI World Cups in 2005 and 2017 but never gone the distance.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co, meanwhile, made a good start by winning the first warm-up match against West Indies by 20 runs.

"For this team, it’s a mix of absolute youngsters and some like me who have had experience. Richa (Ghosh) and Shafali (Verma) have also played World Cups before, so we are young but not inexperienced," Rodrigues said.

"Then we have Harman and Smriti (Mandhana), who have played more World Cups than all of us. That coming together is the strength of this team. This team is special. There’s something in this team, a fire to win, and at the same time, an energy and bond that’s very special.

"We keep talking about sticking to our processes in team meetings and doing whatever it takes to help Team India win. That’s the entire goal of this team." Talking about New Zealand legend Sophie Devine, Rodrigues said: "I remember watching her hit five sixes in a row at my first Under-19 camp at Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was incredible, and since then, I’ve always admired her game. We’ve prepared well to bowl against her, and now it’s just about executing our plans.” India will face Australia in a Group A clash in Sharjah on October 13, and Rodrigues stated that execution will be key against the former champions.

“I love playing against Australia because you have to bring your A-game. There’s no other option if you want to win. The rivalry has been intense over the years, and it brings out the best in us.

"We’ve prepared well and put in the work. Now it’s time to execute our plans." Rodrigues lavished praise on senior colleagues — opener Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet.

"What stands out about Smriti is her maturity. Even though she’s young, she understands the game and her role so well. As the vice-captain, her inputs are invaluable, and she’s developed a great understanding of players. She doesn’t just tell you to do something her way; she puts herself in your shoes and offers advice that works for you.” "Harman di is a big-match player. We’ve seen it time and again — from her 171 in the World Cup to her performances in key matches. As a team, we know how much this World Cup means to her, and we want to win it for India and for her. If I see her lifting the trophy, I know I’ll start crying." PTI ATK DDV