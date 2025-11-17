Which teams have qualified for the 2026 World Cup?

Lisbon: A record 48 teams will play in the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

On Sunday, Portugal and Norway sealed places at the global event. Without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal routed Armenia 9-1 to ensure the soccer great would have the chance to appear at a record sixth World Cup. Norway beat four-time World Cup champion Italy 4-1.

A total of 43 teams will earn places through continental qualifying tournaments. Another two will secure places in the intercontinental playoffs featuring six teams and scheduled for March in Mexico. The three host countries automatically qualify.

The breakdown

Asia has eight direct places and one in the intercontinental playoff.

Africa has nine direct spots plus one for the intercontinental playoff.

North and Central America and the Caribbean get three direct berths (plus the three host nations) and another two spots in the intercontinental playoffs.

South America has six direct spots and will send another team to the intercontinental playoffs.

Oceania for the first time has a guaranteed spot — New Zealand clinched that in March. It could add another with New Caledonia going into the intercontinental playoffs.

Europe will have 16 teams sure to play in the World Cup.

Teams qualified for 2026 World Cup

United States, Mexico, Canada (automatically as hosts)

Africa

Algeria Cape Verde Egypt Ghana Ivory Coast Morocco Senegal South Africa Tunisia

Asia

Australia Iran Japan Jordan Qatar Saudi Arabia South Korea Uzbekistan

Europe

Croatia England France Norway Portugal

Oceania

New Zealand

South America