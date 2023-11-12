Why fans should pray for Virat’s success this Diwali

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is a changed man. He is the trustworthy hope of Team India’s campaign in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. No one can raise any question about Virat's commitment and talent.

But he has to change something in the semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai on November 15, and that is his failures on big occasions.

The way Virat has been batted, like a rescuer, so far in the World Cup, it seems, is the time of redemption. Also, his billions of fans should pray this Diwali for his success in the semifinals and final.

In the last 2019 ICC World Cup in England, Virat scored 18, 82, 77, 67, 72, 66, 26 and 34 (not out) before the semifinal. Against New Zealand in the semifinal, Trent Boult trapped his LBW for 1 in Manchester.

He was struggling initially in the 2015 World Cup in Australia as he played four single-digit innings. But he made 107 against Pakistan, and following that match, he contributed 46, 33, 44, and 38.

In the second semi-final, Virat played an irresponsible shot on Mitchell Johnson, getting him out on a short ball on just 1.

Virta’s scores read 81, 0, 76, and 96 in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England. But he failed to deliver in the final against Pakistan as he was back in the dressing room for 5 off 9 balls after being caught off.

However, in this World Cup, he has played brilliant cricket. He is the key for Team India in its journey to the final, as he delivered so far when the team needed him most.

“Yeah, and I think Virat's been really relaxed, and as you can see in his performances, you know, batting really well for us, really keen to do well as he always is.” said coach Rahul Dravid before the match against South Africa in Kolkata. “So, look, I haven't noticed anything different. He's always been the same. He's always been professional, always been hardworking, and always been switched on. So, nothing is different. And no, I don't really think he's thinking too much about 49 and 50, and probably not about his birthday getting a year older. But no, I think he's been really focused on winning the tournament and playing some good cricket for us. I think he's doing that really well.”

Unstoppable Virat has scored 543 runs in this World Cup, including two hundred and six fifties.