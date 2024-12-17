WI beat India by 9 wickets in second women's T20I to level series 1-1

Navi Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) West Indies beat India by nine wickets in the second women's T20 International to level the three-match series 1-1 here on Tuesday.

Captain Hayley Matthews led from the front with 85 not out off 47 balls as the West Indies chased down the target of 160 with 26 balls to spare.

Mathews' opening partner Qiana Joseph chipped in 38 with while one-down Shemaine Campbelle made 29 not out as the visitors reached 160 for 1 in 15.4 overs.

Saima Thakor took the lone West Indies wicket. Earlier, invited to bat India posted 159 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs with opening batter and stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana top-scoring with a 41-ball 62. Richa Ghosh made 32 off 17 balls.

For West Indies, captain Matthews (2/36), Afy Fletcher (2/28), Deandra Dottin (2/14) and Chinelle Henry (2/37) took two wickets apiece.

Regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur was rested as she had sustained a niggle while batting in the first match which India had won by 49 runs on Sunday. Raghvi Bist made her India debut, coming in place of Kaur.

Brief Scores: India: 159 for 9 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 62, Richa Ghosh 32; Hayley Matthews 2/36, Afy Fletcher 2/28, Deandra Dottin 2/14, Chinelle Henry 2/37).

West Indies: 160 for 1 in 15.4 overs (Hayley Matthews 85 not out; Salima Thakor 1/28) PTI PDS PDS KHS KHS