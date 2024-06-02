WI beat PNG by 5 wickets in T20 World Cup

Georgetown (Guyana), Jun 2 (PTI) West Indies beat Papua New Guinea by five wickets in their T20 World Cup opening match here on Sunday.

The West Indies chased down the target of 137 with six balls to spare with Roston Chase remaining not out on 42 off 27 balls while Brandon King made 34.

For PNG, Assad Vala was the most successful bowler with two wickets for 28 runs.

Sent in to bat, Papua New Guinea made 136 for 8.

Sese Bau top-scored for PNG with 50 off 43 balls while wicketkeeper Kiplin Doriga remained not out on 27 For the West Indies, Andre Russell (2/19) and Alzarri Joseph (2/34) took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: Papua New Guinea: 136 for 8 in 20 overs (Sese Bau 50; Andre Russell 2/19, Alzarri Joseph Alzarri Joseph 2/34).

West Indies: 137 for 5 in 19 overs (Roston Chase 42 not out; Assad Vala 2/28).