WI post 195/4 despite Bumrah’s twin strikes in T20 World Cup must-win tie

Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) Jasprit Bumrah snared two quick wickets in the middle overs but West Indies still posted a competitive 195 for four against India in their must-win Super 8 T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, Roston Chase (40) and Shai Hope (32) stitched together a 68-run opening stand before Varun Chakaravarthy (1/40) broke through by removing the latter.

Bumrah (2/36) then jolted West Indies with back-to-back strikes to leave them at 103 for three in the 12th over.

Hardik Pandya (1/40) also chipped in with a wicket.

However, Jason Holder (37 not out) and Rovman Powell (34 not out) launched a late assault, adding 76 off 35 balls, to take the total close to the 200-run mark.

Brief score: West Indies: 195-4 in 20 overs (Roston Chase 40; Jasprit Bumrag 2/36). PTI ATK DDV