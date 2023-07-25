WI recall Shimron Hetmyer, Oshane Thomas for India ODIs

St John's, Jul 25 (PTI) Flamboyant batter Shimron Hetmyer and pacer Oshane Thomas have been recalled by hosts West Indies for the three-match ODI series against India, starting in Barbados on Thursday.

Former skipper Nicholas Pooran and all-rounder Jason Holder were unavailable for selection while injured all-rounder Keemo Paul also misses out, according to a Cricket West Indies press release.

Fast bowler Jayden Seales and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah have been named in the 15-member squad following their rehabilitation from surgery, while left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie has also been included, having recovered from injury.

The big-hitting Hetmyer has not featured for the Caribbean side in any format in almost a year. His last 50-over game was against Australia in July 2021. He was left out of the squad for the World Cup Qualifiers despite having made himself available for selection.

Thomas, on the other hand, last played for West Indies in December 2021.

"We welcome Oshane and Shimron back into the group. Both have played at the international level before, with some success, and we believe they will fit well into the set-up," chief selector Desmond Haynes said.

"Oshane brings pace and is a potential wicket-taker with the new ball. Shimron's style of batting will offer a lot especially in the middle stage of the innings and he is also a potential 'finisher'," he added.

The series will be West Indies' first 50-over assignment since the ODI World Cup Qualifier in May, where they failed to advance to the main tournament in India later this year.

The former champions lost four out of their seven games in the Qualifiers.

The first two games will be played at the Kensington Oval on July 27 and 29 before the teams move to Trinidad for the final match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 1.

The ODIs will be followed by a five-match T20 series.

West Indies ODI Squad: =============== Shai Hope (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas. PTI APA AM APA AM AM