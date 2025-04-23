Wickets are tricky at Chinnaswamy but that's not an excuse and we'll adapt: Patidar

Bengaluru, Apr 23 (PTI) Captain Rajat Patidar didn't hide behind the excuse of a gripping pitch for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's underwhelming outings at Chinnaswamy Stadium, saying they need to adapt to the surface at the earliest.

The Royal Challengers have lost all the three matches at home this IPL season but retained their place in the upper echelons of the points table, courtesy wins at away venues.

"The curators are doing a good job and they are doing their best. But as a player, when you go to any wicket you have to adapt to the conditions and situations," said Patidar in the press conference ahead of RCB's match against Rajasthan Royals here.

"We have not played good cricket in our home matches, so, let's see. This time wickets are a bit tricky and unpredictable here, but that is not an excuse. We will adapt to it as soon as possible," he added.

Patidar, however, admitted that the batters should have been a bit more selective about their shots here.

On a pitch with unpredictable bounce, it was a common sight to see batters perishing to cross-bat shots at this venue.

"Shot selection and doing it correctly is very important here, because this time the pitches are a little two-paced and the bounce varies at times as well. So as a result, there is help for the bowlers," he said.

Patidar said RCB have been learning from their mistakes which actually translated into wins away from home.

"I think it is about being in the present moment because in this league, you have back-to-back matches. So, it's important to learn from the past and learn from the errors.

"We don't keep talking about our home matches that we have lost, and we focus on the present as much as possible, which is more important," he added.