Will donate my Asia Cup match fee to armed forces and Pahalgam victims: SKY

Dubai: India captain Suryakumar Yadav has announced that he will donate his entire match fee from the just-concluded Asia Cup to the country's armed forces and the victims of Pahalgam terror attack.

India defeated bitter foes Pakistan by five wickets in the final to win the trophy on Sunday night here.

"I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts. Jai Hind," the 35-year-old posted on 'X' after the high-voltage win.

I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts 🙏🏽



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) September 28, 2025

India players are entitled to Rs four lakh per match in the T20 format, which means that Suryakumar would be donating a total of Rs 28 lakh for the seven games played in the continental event.

The Indian team had steadfastly refused to exchange pleasantries with the Pakistani team for the entire tournament, during which it ended up beating Salman Ali Agha's side on three consecutive Sundays.