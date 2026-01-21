Will have to start from scratch in play-offs, says Sunrisers captain Stubbs

Durban, Jan 21 (PTI) Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain Tristan Stubbs feels finishing on top of the SA20 league standings doesn't hold any significance as they will have to start from the scratch in the play-offs.

Sunrisers Eastern will take on Pretoria Capitals in the first qualifier here on Wednesday.

Playing under Stubbs' captaincy for the first time, Sunrisers finished on top with 28 points from five wins in 10 matches.

"To be honest, it doesn't mean much. It's good to know we've played well throughout the season. But heading into the play-offs, you start each game 0 for 0. It's nice to have momentum into the play-offs, but it doesn't mean much at all," Stubbs said on Tuesday.

Sunrisers, champions of the first two seasons and runners-up last year, have made the play-offs in all four seasons so far.

Asked if the experience of featuring in the play-offs in the last four seasons will give them an edge, Stubbs said: "I definitely think so. I think the fact that we've got a lot of the same guys who've played in these games before and know what it takes to get it done definitely helps. But like I said earlier, it's still a game of cricket. You start again." "You can have as much experience as you want if you don't rack up on the day, it doesn't count for anything." Stubbs praised wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, who is the second-highest run-scorer in the current season with 328 runs, including four half-centuries.

"Quinnie's been awesome for us. The way he's led from the front on and off the field, he's been really good to the youngsters. But I think we've played together as a team, and that's really going to help us leading into the playoffs," the skipper said.

Stubbs also heaped praise on Chris Green, who took three wickets for 29 runs on his debut for Sunrisers against MI Cape Town.

"He was awesome the other day. Just came in with so much positivity. The way he carries himself, the way he is on the field was awesome. And he's such an experienced cricketer, knows his game so well. Just brought that confidence he has straight from the start," he said. For the Capitals, Sherfane Rutherford has scored 317 runs in nine matches and is the third-highest run scorer in the current season.

"We won't disclose the plan, but he's (Rutherford) been very good for them. They've had a few guys do really well. They've also done well to get into the top two. But like I said earlier, the game starts at 0 for 0, and you've got to play well on the day," Stubbs said.

Fast bowler Adam Milne has njured his left hamstring in Sunrisers' final league match against MI Cape Town, but Stubbs sounded positive.

"We have a plan B, but I think he's been with the physios. I'm not quite sure what's happening, so I'll leave that to the medical staff." Pretoria Capitals won four of their last five matches to finish second in the points table and qualify for the play-offs, but captain Keshav Maharaj said they are still looking for the perfect performance.

"Obviously, we were a bit disappointed with our home results. It's a topsy-turvy season, but we found a little bit of momentum when we needed the most and lost it and picked up again," Maharaj said.

"Like I said previously, we're still in search of a clinical performance in all facets of the game. Hopefully, that holds us in good stead and we can peak at the right time in this competition." Pretoria Capitals won their previous match against the Joburg Super Kings despite losing five wickets for seven runs, and Maharaj said it showed his team's character.

"Yeah, I think if there's a big part of our team, the word character stands out. That's what we showed in a game where we were 7 for 5 and all odds were against us at the time. The two characters in Sheffey (Rutherford) and Bravey (Dewald Brevis) stood out." "I wouldn't say invincible, but I think there's a lot of belief to know that from any situation, we'll find a way to get through it," he said. Said.

Rutherford (74) and Brevis (53) scored half-centuries against the Super Kings, and also shared a 103-run partnership for the sixth wicket to lay the foundation for the team's 21-run victory. PTI SU SSC SSC SSC