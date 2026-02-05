London (PTI): Calling for consistency in world cricket, former England captain Nasser Hussain has questioned the ICC's handling of Bangladesh's T20 World Cup ouster and asked whether the governing body would have been as strict if India had refused to play in a country at short notice.

The International Cricket Council replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the T20 World Cup after the former refused to play their matches in India citing security issues.

"If India, a month before a tournament, said 'our government does not want us to play in a country for a World Cup', would the ICC have been so firm and said, 'You know the rules, bad luck, we're knocking you out?'" Hussain asked on the 'Sky Sports Cricket Podcast'.

The 57-year-old stressed the need for equal application of rules.

"The only question all sides ask for is consistency. Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India must be treated the same. Yes, India fans may say, 'Cry more, we have the money!' But with power comes responsibility," he said.

Bangladesh's refusal to travel to India for its share of matches came after its pacer Mustafizur Rahman was ousted from the IPL on BCCI's instructions.

The Indian Board did not specify the reasons but it came amid increased attacks on Hindus there.

Following Bangladesh's ouster, Pakistan decided to boycott their high-stake T20 World Cup match against India on February 15 in Colombo with the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stating that this decision is a show of solidarity with Bangladesh.

Hussain warned that the sport was "risking shooting itself in the foot" if politics continued to dominate decisions in world cricket.

"I'm amazed at how well Pakistan have done and continue to do with everything that they are working against. And I actually quite like Bangladesh sticking to their guns, standing up for their players," Hussain said.

"I quite like Pakistan sticking up for Bangladesh as well. At some stage, someone should say, enough with this politics, can we just get back to playing cricket." ICC has warned Pakistan that it might face serious consequences for its decision.