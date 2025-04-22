Will implement scheme similar to Union Govt's TOPS for athletes in Rajasthan: RVS Rathore

Kota (Rajasthan) April 22 (PTI) Olympic silver-medallist shooter and Rajasthan sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said on Tuesday that he will implement a scheme on the lines of the Union Sports Ministry's 'Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS)' to ensure more athletes from his state win medals in major international competitions, including the Olympics.

"A scheme similar to the Union Sports Ministry's TOPS will be introduced here under which 50 sportspersons will get support and funding to excel in their disciplines," said Rathore during the closing ceremony of the U-20 National Wrestling competition here.

"The aim is to ensure athletes from Rajasthan win more medals in the Olympics, Asian Games, and other international competitions. Open gyms will be established at the gram panchayat level to raise awareness about health among people in villages," the 2004 Athens Olympics silver-medallist double-trap shooter added.

Rathore said that sports has the power to raise the prestige of the country.

"With this in mind, athletes will be provided with financial assistance, personal coaches, and other facilities similar to TOPS to make them medal winners.

"Additionally, in line with PM Narendra Modi's sentiments, open gyms will be established at the gram panchayat level to promote the Fit India Movement," he added.

Union Minister of State for Sports, Raksha Khadse said wrestling is a centuries-old tradition in the country, adding that it is PM Modi's dream that grapplers do well in international competitions as the country bids to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

"PM Modi has promoted sports and athletes over the past 10 years. Training and other facilities for them have been enhanced, which is why India is winning more medals at the Olympics, Asian Games, and other international competitions," she said.

She emphasised that winning medals should not be the only goal.

"We want every citizen, especially the youth, to be physically and mentally fit. The Fit India and Khelo India programmes have been initiated for this purpose. Their purpose is to help people unify and to instil in them the spirit of winning... enabling them to contribute towards nation building," she said.

Meanwhile, Haryana maintained its dominance in the competition, winning 16 gold medals. Delhi finished second with six gold, while Uttar Pradesh was third with three gold.

Rajasthan won one gold and seven bronze medals. PTI COR AM AM AM