Will win 40 to 50 medals in the next Paralympics, says PCI chief Jhajharia

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Devendra Jhajharia on Thursday exuded confidence that the country will better its tally in the next Games and hopes to bring home 40 to 50 medals from 2028 Los Angeles edition.

"I want to thank everyone for the support that they have showcased for our para-athletes. This felicitation event will only motivate them to do better in the next edition of the games," Jhajharia said during a felicitation function hosted by the Indian Oil Corporation along with PCI here.

"I am confident that in LA 2028 we will only better this performance from here. I promise everyone on behalf of the athletes that we will win at least 40 to 50 medals in the next edition of the Games", he said.

The Indian contingent made history by securing a remarkable total of 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze, marking the nation's best-ever performance at the Paralympics in Paris.

The event was also graced by Union Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse and Indian Oil's Director of Marketing, Satish Kumar.

"I want to say this today, that you have a special gift of God that has helped you all to come such a long way. With the support of your coaches, family and friends, you have made the country proud. You are the real heroes of this nation and I hope that with your achievements, many youngsters will also get inspired," Khadse said.

The Indian para contingent that competed at the Paris Games met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day at his residence. PTI HN SSC SSC