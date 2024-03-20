Will you coach India? Langer sidesteps question, terms Dravid lucky to work with such talent

New Delhi: Justin Langer got a 'probing delivery' on his possible future as coach of the Indian national team but the former Australian opener like his playing days, judged it perfectly and left the one bowled on the "corridor of uncertainty".

Langer, who took a two-year break after his much-publicised acrimonious exit from the Australian team's head coach's position in 2022, is back as the head coach of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants.

He got a straight question first up.

Will he be considering the possibility of coaching the Indian team in the near future? He first laughed as the franchise very rightly wanted to keep it strictly about themselves but the gritty Aussie very nicely skirted the question.

"I was talking to Ricky Ponting and I cannot believe the depth of talent in India. My mind is blown away. India is blessed to have so much talent and Rahul Dravid must be waking up really excited with the amount of talent that he gets to work with," said Langer, carefully side-stepping the issue.

For the record, Dravid's extended contract tenure runs till the end of the T20 World Cup in June.