Williamson sustains quadriceps strain while fielding, won't field against India in CT final

Dubai: New Zealand's batting mainstay Kane Williamson will not field in the second innings of the Champions Trophy final against India after picking up a quadriceps strain while batting, the NZC informed through a media release on Sunday.

Mark Chapman has taken his place in the field.

Williamson made 11 after New Zealand opted to bat and was out, offering a return catch to left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

It is still not known what will be the extent of Williamson's lay-off after the quadriceps injury.