Wimbledon: Bhambri-Olivetti pair moves to second round

London, Jul 4 (PTI) India's Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti prevailed against a quality pair to move to the men's doubles second round but Olympic-bound N Sriram Balaji made an exit from the Wimbledon Championships along with Luke Johnson, here on Thursday.

Bhambri and Olivetti downed Kazkahstan duo of Alexander Bublik and Alexander Shevchenko 6-4 6-4 in 58 minutes at court nine.

The Indo-French pair broke its rivals thrice and saved two breakpoints on their serves.

They will next face eighth seeded German combination of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz.

Meanwhile, Balaji, who will compete at Olympics with Rohan Bopanna, lost the first round with British partner Johnson. They fell 4-6 5-7 to fourth seeds Marcelo Alevaro from Salvador and Croatian Mat Pavic.