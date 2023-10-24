Windsurfer Katya Ida Coelho to hand over National Games torch to PM during inauguration

Panaji, Oct 24 (PTI) Goa-born windsurfer Katya Ida Coelho will hand over the torch of the National Games 2023 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 26, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

Modi will remain present for the inaugural function at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda in the state, he told reporters here.

Coelho will hand over the torch to the PM during the ceremony, Sawant said.

The five-hour-long function will feature performances by Goa-born Hema Sardesai and Sukhwinder Singh, among others, he said.

Around 5,000 students would attend the ceremony, he added.

"Sports ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Odisha too will be present at the inaugural event,” Sawant said.

There will be a march-past by all 28 participating teams and 600 performers will perform on the theme of national integration, the chief minister said.

“We were waiting to organize the games since 2009,” he said.

Goa has been hosting international events like the International Film Festival of India, Sawant said.

"But this is bigger than IFFI....10,000 athletes are participating in the event,” he added. PTI RPS KRK