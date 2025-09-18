Winning Asia Cup will be a balm for quake-hit Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib

Dubai, Sep 18 (PTI) Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib says his team wants to win the Asia Cup to bring joy to the country which is reeling from the devastation caused by a recent earthquake.

In the Nurgal District, Kunar Province, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake claimed more than 2,000 lives on August 31.

"Because of the situation that happened in Afghanistan, the earthquake, in which many people lost their lives...if we remember it again, it's a little bit painful. Because it's very difficult, there are not so many facilities in the country.

"But still, it will be a very happy occasion for us, for our people, if we won this tournament. We can give them some happiness," Naib told PTI Videos in an interaction on Thursday.

While the emotional weight of the national tragedy is heavy, Afghanistan have not lost sight of their aim to make a mark at the team's second home - the UAE.

"You look at the weather, it's very warm and hot. We are used to it here. It can be said that this is our second home ground in the UAE. We played a lot of cricket here, so we have no issues here," he said.

The 34-year-old insisted that in T20 cricket no team can claim to be favourite due to the unpredictable nature of the shortest format.

"There are no favourites, especially in T20 cricket. It depends on the day and how you play. If the day is in your favour, you can beat any side.

"In my opinion, there are good teams in the tournament -- India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, even the UAE and Hong Kong. Everyone is playing good cricket," he noted.

Naib admitted that the sweltering heat here has made life tough for spinners, including Afghanistan star Rashid Khan.

"There is a lot of sweating. The hands are totally wet. I've seen bowlers like Rashid Khan. It's very difficult to bowl in this weather.

"Maybe in Dubai and Sharjah it will be effective for the spinners, but not that much in Abu Dhabi," he said.

The veteran also highlighted Afghanistan's enviable spin depth, with names like Rashid, Noor Ahmad and Qais Ahmad who are the driving force of the attack.

"There are so many world-class wrist spinners. Whether it's Noor, whether it's Rashid, whether it's Qais. Afghanistan gave a good fight to both India and Pakistan...we are also trying to beat any side.

"This is not limited to the Asia Cup. Our aim is that whenever, which team, where, which tournament we are participating, we should give our best," he added.

Afghanistan are facing an uphill task against Sri Lanka on Thursday which will be a knockout match for them after the loss to Bangladesh.

"Every day when you play with a good team, basically you have a good option for the next day. Because you are playing with them. But it's a big tournament, there are big teams. So every day is a new day."