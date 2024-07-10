Wishes pour in for Gavaskar on 75th birthday

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) As Sunil Gavaskar touched another significant milestone in his life, turning 75 on Wednesday, there was an outpouring of good wishes for him on social media where his legendary exploits with the bat were recalled with reverence.

Considered one of the greatest batters to have played the game, the Mumbaikar was the first to reach the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket.

"Happy Birthday, Sunil Gavaskar! Your batting technique was so perfect that you could play aggressively and defensively with equal ease. Best wishes for everything and have a wonderful year ahead!" wrote BCCI secretary Jay Shah on 'X'.

Gavaskar became a widely-respected commentator after the end of his illustrious cricketing career, narrating the nuances of the sport and giving his critical analysis one series after another through his syndicated columns and TV appearances.

Congratulating Gavaskar on the milestone, IPL side Royal Challengers Bengaluru said the batting great set the platform for India's success on the international stage.

"The Little Master turns 75 today. Wishing Sunil Gavaskar, the man who paved the way for Team India's batting revolution, a very happy birthday," wrote RCB on 'X'.

Gavaskar, who faced the most fearsome bowlers in the world but shunned the helmet, preferring to play with a padded floppy hat instead.

He was given an apt tribute by IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, which said on its social media post: "We tip our Hats to you, Legend. Happy Birthday to the man who brought Sunny Days to Indian Cricket." Former India pace bowler Munaf Patel wished Gavaskar many more years of health.

"Happy Birthday Suni (sic) Sir. Wishing you a healthy life ahead," wrote Munaf.

Born in 1949, Gavaskar had a trial by fire on debut when he faced the fearsome West Indies bowlers in 1971.

Born in 1949, Gavaskar had a trial by fire on debut when he faced the fearsome West Indies bowlers in 1971.

He played his last Test against Pakistan in 1987 and was a member of 'Kapil's Devils' squad which lifted the 1983 World Cup trophy in England, defeating a star-studded West Indies in the final.