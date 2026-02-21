With black soil track on offer, India fret over choice between Arshdeep and Kuldeep

Ahmedabad, Feb 21 (PTI) The Super Eights match between India and South Africa on Sunday will be played on a regular black soil track which might not aid spinners, putting the team management in a dilemma if choosing an extra spinner is better option or an additional seamer.

While vice-captain Axar Patel is expected to make a comeback to the playing eleven in place of Washington Sundar, India will think long and hard before going for a third spinner in Kuldeep Yadav, considering Arshdeep's effectiveness at the death overs.

The Motera ground has all three types of surfaces -- red soil, black soil and a mixture of red and black soil.

However for this game, a black soil track has been prepared which will have decent bounce and even the last bit of grass has been shaved off to give it a bald look.

A former Gujarat skipper, who has played all his cricket in Motera feels that there won't be any turn on offer for spinners, something that even Quinton de Kock seconded during the pre-match media conference.

"This seems like a flat deck. There should be decent bounce and value for shots. If I would have been the captain, I would pick Arshdeep Singh over Kuldeep Yadav on this particular strip," the former India player said during an informal chat with PTI.

"I think in Ahmedabad, these wickets have been a bit more seamer-friendly. In Ahmedabad, there has been no spin at all. So I'm saying that it's all about conditions at the end of the day," De Kock said.

During the pre-match optional training session under the scorching sun, Kuldeep bowled a lot to both first team regulars Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh.

The bowlers, who are all supposed to play the next day, usually do not turn up for training on the match eve. That Kuldeep sweated it out could be an indicator that Arshdeep will be playing the game.