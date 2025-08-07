With Cooley leaving after extended run, BCCI starts hunt for new coaches at COE

Bengaluru, Aug 7 (PTI) With the old guard, including celebrated bowling coach Troy Cooley, set to bid adieu, the BCCI's Centre of Excellence here is gearing up for a major overhaul of its coaching staff and applications have been invited for leading positions in bowling, batting, and sports science and medicine departments.

Cooley, a former Australian First-Class bowler and an Ashes-winning bowling coach with England, has completed his three-year contract with the BCCI and was working on an extension.

The 59-year-old was appointed NCA's bowling coach in late 2021.

Among his replacements could be former India seamer VRV Singh, who has worked under Cooley. The Centre of Excellence (COE), which was previously called the National Cricket Academy, was inaugurated in February this year.

Several posts have fallen vacant following the exit of staff members, including the medical team head Nitin Patel.

Patel had resigned from his position in March after being in the role for nearly three years. Spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule had also quit and joined Rajasthan Royals as their support staff.

Another NCA coach Sitanshu Kotak has joined the national team on a permanent basis.

It was reported by PTI that former India cricketer VVS Laxman's tenure as head of COE is set to expire by the end of this year and he is unlikely to seek an extension.

However, there is a possibility that he might be asked to carry on till the 2027 ODI World Cup.

While advertising for the three key positions on Thursday, the BCCI said that the applicants for the post of batting and bowling coach at the COE's resident faculty must be former first-class or international cricketers with a BCCI Level-2 or Level-3 coaching certificate.

"These roles are integral to enhancing India's cricketing framework across coaching, education, and sports science domains," the board said.

A minimum five years of coaching experience at the state or elite youth level is required for the batting coach's position, while a bowling coach will need to have a similar experience with any elite team.

Technical knowledge of relevant software is also a must for both these positions.

For the post of sports medicine head, the candidates should have masters degree (doctorate preferred) in sports science or relevant discipline, and a minimum of five-year experience in a "leadership role managing multi-disciplinary performance teams”.

The deadline for sending applications is August 20.