With just one day left for deadline, few major disciplines yet to announce Asian Games squads

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Athletics, cricket and hockey were among the major disciplines whose squads for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games were yet to be announced with just one day left for the July 15 deadline.

However, squads for big sports such as shooting, boxing, archery and badminton have already been announced by the respective national sports federations (NSFs).

As far as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) -- which is being currently run by an ad-hock panel following the allegations of sexual harassment against its outgoing president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh -- is concerned, it has got a deadline extension till July 23.

The final hockey squad will be announced at the completion of next month's Asian Championships.

The Asian Games are scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8.

The list of disciplines in which Indian athletes are competing in the Asian Games.

Athletics: Not announced Badminton: Announced Tennis: List submitted to IOA Wrestling: Deadline extended till July 23 Archery: Announced Hockey: List given to IOA but team not officially announced Cricket: Not announced Shooting: Announced Table Tennis: Announced Squash: List submitted to IOA but not officially announced Aquatics: (swimming, diving and men's water polo): Announced Boxing: Announced Weightlifting: Announced Gymnastics: Announced Equestrian: Squad finalised, announcement on Saturday Chess: Announced Golf: Announced Bridge: Announced Esports: Announced Ju-Jitsu: Announced Karate: Announced Rowing: Announced Sailing: Announced Skateboarding: Announced Softball: Announced Fencing: Announced.