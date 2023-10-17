With superstars set to walk into the sunset, Bangladesh stare at challenging future

Pune, Oct 17 (PTI) The next time Bangladesh play a 50-over World Cup in 2027, the outfit would have undergone a drastic change with their golden generation of players having walked into the sunset and the new generation, which has slowly started to cement its place, carrying the mantle.

Bangladesh superstar captain Shakib Al Hasan has already announced that he will not play one-day cricket after the 2025 Champions Trophy and T20 Internationals after next year’s World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean.

Mushfiqur Rahim is 36 and does not keep wickets regularly anymore. He would be in his 40s when the next World Cup arrives.

The 37-year-old Mahmudullah, whose century against England in the 2015 World Cup powered one of the biggest wins in Bangladesh cricket history, had to face some challenges in order to find a place in the 15-man squad for the ongoing world cup.

One of the finest leaders of Bangladesh cricket history, Mashrafe Mortaza is long gone and so has been the dashing left-handed opener Tamim Iqbal, whose controversial statements right before the start of Bangladesh’s World Cup campaign this year only marred the beginning of something new.

Bangladesh are not yet a side that is in transition, but it is looming large and only the future would tell how the next generation of players — several of whom have had a few years of top-flight cricket in their kitty already — fare.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has indeed shown signs to be the next Shakib, if not in terms of leadership but certainly in terms of the team’s go-to man when they need a handy spinner in favourable conditions or a dependable batter who has scored centuries at the top of the order.

Najmul Hossain Shanto comes across as the budding leader of this young pack. The 25-year-old left-handed batter has had his share of centuries and fifties across formats already, and with the likes of Towhid Hirdoy in tow, he can be the guiding force with his resolute batting.

But it remains to be seen how Bangladesh handle the challenges of the bowling department. Their pace spearhead Mustafizur Rahman must keep inventing himself in the 50-overs format and consistency has been an issue with the talented Taskin Ahmed.

Taskin was Bangladesh’s most successful fast bowler entering the World Cup, but three matches into the quadrennial event, he seems to have lost his form and has not even been trusted enough to bowl his full quota of 10 overs.

An occasional full-toss has perhaps been among the biggest worry for the camp, as Taskin’s recent showings have given them some concern.

But for the Tigers, perhaps the most important aspect of taking the mantle from the golden generation and taking it ahead would be to set their goals right.

Indeed, it would be tough matching the style and feats of the players who are on the cusp of their retirements but what would ideally be desired is to aim higher and higher. PTI DVV ATK ATK