With temperatures soaring in Paris Olympics, Sports Ministry ensures 40 ACs for Indian athletes

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Indian athletes battling the soaring temperatures and lack of cooling in their rooms in the Paris Olympic Games Village have been provided with 40 portable air conditioners by the country's sports ministry to make their stay comfortable.

The air-conditioners were sent to the Games village after discussions with the Indian Olympic Association and the Indian Embassy in France, according to sources in the ministry.

"Taking into consideration the issues faced by athletes at the Olympic Games village because of the temperature and humidity in Paris, the Ministry of Sports decided to provide 40 ACs in the Games Village rooms where the Indian athletes are staying," the source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Consequent to the decision, the Indian Embassy in France purchased the ACs and delivered them to Games Village," the source added.

Temperatures have soared in both Paris and Chateauroux, the two main Olympic Games venues.

In the men's 50m rifle 3-positions event, all the eight finalists, including India's bronze-winner Swapnil Kusale, were seen sweating profusely at the Chateauroux shooting range.

There are reports that temperatures have touched an unbearable 40 degrees Celsius on some days in Paris.

Even before the Games started, several contingents had expressed their concerns about the weather in Paris after the organisers said that they would shun air conditioning to cut the carbon footprint of the event.

Instead, the Games organising committee unveiled an underfloor cooling mechanism and built-in insulation to keep the temperatures down at the Games Village. However, unconvinced about the measures, the USA contingent travelled with portable conditioners.

Reports have suggested that other countries have also resorted to buying portable ACs to manage the heat. India has now joined the bandwagon.

"The decision was taken early on Friday and the cost is being funded by the Ministry," the ministry source said.

"The ACs are plug and play units and athletes have already started using them. It is expected that with this they will have a more comfortable stay and get better rest which is much needed for a good performance," he added. PTI AM PM PM PM