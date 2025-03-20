With the aim of hosting Olympics, Gujarat being developed as sporting hub: Minister Sanghavi

Gandhinagar, Mar 20 (PTI) Gujarat is being developed as a "sporting hub" with the aim of hosting the Olympics, state minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Thursday.

He was addressing the legislative assembly while seeking approval of the House for budgetary allocations for the sports department.

Sanghavi, who is minister of state for sports, thanked Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for allocating Rs 250 crore for sports in the Budget for 2025-26, which is nearly 41 percent more compared to the last fiscal.

"As part of our preparations for the Olympics, the Gujarat government is constantly striving to develop Gujarat and Ahmedabad in particular as a sporting hub. Gujarat has successfully organized national and international level competitions during the last one year," said Sanghavi.

At present, 23 district sports complexes and five taluka sports complexes are functioning and construction of 13 district sports complexes and 19 taluka sports complexes is in progress at a cost of Rs 370.00 crore, he added.

Earlier, Gujarat's medal tally was only in single digits, but, in two years, it has won 808 medals at national level and 104 medals at international level, the minister said in the assembly.

"Sports activities in the state are developing at a rapid pace with the help of various important schemes for athletes and our Olympic Readiness Programme," he said.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his recent Gujarat visit, had said India "has resolved to host the 2036 Olympics" and 10 big stadiums are going to be built at the Sardar Patel Sports Complex in Ahmedabad. PTI PJT BNM