WL Scoreboard: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants here on Wednesday.

Gujarat Giants Women Laura Wolvaardt c Shafali Verma b Marizanne Kapp 7 Beth Mooney b Marizanne Kapp 0 Dayalan Hemalatha b Jonassen 4 Phoebe Litchfield c Radha Yadav b Minnu Mani 21 Ashleigh Gardner b Minnu Mani 12 Bharati Fulmali b Shikha Pandey 42 Kathryn Bryce not out 28 Tanuja Kanwar b Shikha Pandey 0 Shabnam Shakil run out 1 Meghna Singh run out 4 Mannat Kashyap not out 0 Extras: (b-1, lb-4, w-2) 7 Total: 126/9 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-1, 12-2, 16-3, 39-4, 48-5, 116-6, 116-7, 118-8, 122-9 Bowling: Marizanne Kapp 4-0-17-2, Shikha Pandey 4-0-23-2, Jonassen 4-0-32-1, Radha Yadav 2-0-17-0, Arundhati Reddy 3-0-20-0, Minnu Mani 2-0-9-2, Alice Capsey 1-0-3-0 Delhi Capitals Women Meg Lanning run out 18 Shafali Verma c Phoebe Litchfield b Tanuja Kanwar 71 Alice Capsey c Mannat Kashyap b Tanuja Kanwar 0 Jemimah Rodrigues not out 38 Marizanne Kapp not out 0 Extras: (w-2) 2 Total: 129/3 in 13.1 overs Fall of wickets: 31-1, 31-2, 125-3 Bowling: Shabnam Shakil 2-0-15-0, Kathryn Bryce 1-0-16-0, Tanuja Kanwar 4-1-20-2, Meghna Singh 2-0-28-0, Ashleigh Gardner 2-0-28-0, Mannat Kashyap 2.1-0-22-0. PTI AH AH AH

