Wolvaardt, Kapp steer SA to maiden Women's ODI WC final

Guwahati, Oct 29 (PTI) Skipper Laura Wolvaardt led from the front with a blistering 169 as South Africa scripted a 125-run win over England to enter their Women's ODI World Cup final here on Wednesday.

Wolvaardt smashed 169 off just 143 balls to take South Africa to 319 for seven.

Besides Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits made 45 off 65 balls, while Marizanne Kapp hit 42 off 33 deliveries.

For England, left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone picked up four wickets, giving away 44 runs.

In pursuit of the imposing total, England lost wickets in heaps at the start.

Capain Nat Sciver-Brunt (64 off 76) and Alice Capey (50 off 71) shared 107 runs for the fourth wicket to take the match deeper, but it fell short for England eventually.

For South Africa, Marizanne Kapp returned with best figures of of 5 for -20.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 319 for 7 in 50 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 169; Sophie Ecclestone 4/44).

England: 194 all out (Nat Sciver-Brunt 64, Alice Capsey 50; Marizanne Kapp 5/20). PTI SSC BS BS