Wolvaardt, Kapp take South Africa to 312/9 against Pakistan

Colombo, Oct 21 (PTI) Laura Wolvaardt provided an attacking start, Marizanne Kapp lent solidity in the middle order, and Nadine de Klerk produced her customary late flourish as South Africa posted an imposing 312 for nine against Pakistan in a rain-curtailed Women’s World Cup match here on Tuesday.

Wolvaardt struck 90 off 82 balls with 10 fours and two sixes, adding 118 runs in just over 15 overs for the second wicket with Sune Luus (61 off 59 balls), who also hit eight fours and two sixes.

Once Luus was gone, it was seasoned Kapp, who contributed 68 and also added 60 for the fourth wicket with Wolvaardt, who played strokes all-around the park.

The normally steady skipper Fatima Sana was taken for 69 runs in eight overs with as many as eight fours and three sixes hit off her bowling. Spinner Sadia Iqbal was smashed for four sixes and seven fours, while veteran Diana Baig gave away 49 in her five overs.

It was de Klerk, who has been a revelation as a finisher in the tournament, whose 16-ball-41 provided the final impetus to the team score.

De Kerk hit three fours and as many as four maximums -- three of which were special shots. One of left-arm spinner Iqbal was hit over long-off, while Fatima was punished down the ground and then also hoicked over mid-wicket.

Kapp, on her part, had smashed a half-tracker from Sadia Iqbal over midwicket fence and also hit Fatima over square leg as it became literal run-feast for the Proteas women towards the end of the innings.