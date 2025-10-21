Wolvaardt, Luus, Kapp score half-tons as SA make 312/9 against Pakistan

Colombo, Oct 21 (PTI) Skipper Laura Wolvaardt struck a fine half-ton and shared a century partnership with batting stalwart Sune Luus as South Africa scored a huge 312/9 against Pakistan in a rain-affected Women's World Cup match, here on Tuesday.

With the match reduced to 40-overs-a-side, Wolvaardt, who has contributed big in the global showpiece so far, smashed 90 (82 balls, 10x4, 2x6) and shared a 118-run stand with former captain Luus (61 off 59 balls) after the Proteas lost opener Tazmin Brits for a duck.

Middle-order batter Marizanne Kapp then blazed to an unbeaten 43-ball 68 as the Proteas set a steep 300-plus target for Pakistan.

Pakistan left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu returned figures of 3/45 in her eight overs.

South Africa have already secured a semifinal berth by winning four consecutive games and could go top of the points table if they beat Pakistan.

Brief Scores: South Africa 312 for 9 in 40 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 90, Sune Luus 61, Marizanne Kapp 68 not out, Nadine de Klerk 41; Nashra Sandhu 3/45, Sadia Iqbal 3/63). PTI AM AM KHS