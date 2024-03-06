Wolvaardt, Mooney fifties take Gujarat Giants to 199/5

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Laura Wolvaardt was at her free-flowing best while elegant Beth Mooney was equally regal as Gujarat Giants finally put up a splendid batting show posting a challenging 199 for 5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Women's Premier League match, here on Wednesday.

Having brought up the rear so far, Gujarat Giants openers Wolvaardt (76 off 45 balls) and Beth Mooney (85 not out off 51 balls) added 140 in 13 overs to set up the foundation for a huge score.

It did help that RCB bowlers couldn't hit the right length on a Feroz Shah Kotla belter, as right-handed Wolvaardt and left-handed Mooney muscled the half-trackers during the Powerplay overs.

Both Sophie Devine (0/37 in 3 overs) and Renuka Thakur (0/34 in 4 overs) bowled too full as Mooney played some crisp cover drives while Wolvaardt also launched into Thakur with some beastly pulls.

Wolvaardt hit 13 boundaries as she rocked back to pull the likes of leg-spinner Asha Sobhana (0/11 in 1 over) and former India left-arm spinner Ekta Bist (0/31 in 3 overs), while Devine did play some deft shots gliding a few past short third-man.

Once Wolvaardt was run-out, Mooney teamed up with Phoebe Litchfield (18) to add 52 runs in just 5.3 overs, but the Gujarat skipper remained stranded at the non-striker's end with seven runs being added off last 10 balls with as many as four dismissals.

Mooney, on her part, hit 12 fours and a huge six over mid-wicket. PTI KHS KHS DDV