Wolvaardt''s ton powers SA to 319 for 7 against England women in WC semifinal

Guwahati, Oct 29 (PTI) Skipper Laura Wolvaardt led from the front with a blistering 169 to power South Africa to 319 for seven against England in the first semifinal of the Women's World Cup here on Wednesday.

Opening the batting, Wolvaardt scored made her runs in just 143 balls with the help of 20 boundaries and four sixes to guide South Africa's innings.

Besides Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits made 45 off 65 balls, while Marizanne Kapp hit 42 off 33 deliveries.

Towards the end, Chloe Tyron used long handle to pile up an unbeaten 33 off 26 balls to take SA past the 300-run mark.

For England, left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone picked up four wickets, giving away 44 runs.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 319 for 7 in 50 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 169; Sophie Ecclestone 4/44). PTI SSC SSC UNG