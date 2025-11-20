Woman boxers dazzle with 7 gold; Indian pugilists sweep 20 medals

Greater Noida, Nov 21 (PTI) Indian women boxers, led by star pugilist Nikhat Zareen, lived up to their top billings to claim seven gold medals, while Hitesh Gulia and Sachin Siwach also clinched the coveted yellow metal at the World Boxing Cup Finals here on Thursday.

The hosts finished with at least a medal in all 20 weight categories, signing off with nine gold, six silver and five bronze medals.

On a day when 15 Indians took the ring, reigning world champions Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Minakshi Hooda (48kg), Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar (54kg), world bronze medallist Parveen Hooda (60kg), former youth world champion Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) and Nupur Sheoran (+80kg) also struck gold.

Jadumani Singh (50kg), Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), Pawan Bartwal (55kg), Ankush Phangal (80kg), Narender Berwal (+90kg) and Pooja Rani (80kg) finished with silver medals.

Neeraj Phogat (65kg), Saweety (75kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Jugnoo (85kg) and Naveen (90kg) signed off with bronze medals.

While the tournament field was depleted, with several top-ranked boxers skipping the event and powerhouses like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan sending third-string squads, the WBC Finals proved invaluable for Indian pugilists on the comeback trail like Parveen, Preeti and Arundhati, who used the platform to regain rhythm and confidence.

Jaismine stuns Olympic medallist; Preeti continues dream run ====================================== Jaismine delivered one of India's biggest wins of the competition, upstaging Paris Olympics medallist Wu Shih Yi 4–1 in a pulsating final. The Services boxer imposed her tempo early with flowing combinations and weathered late pressure with composure to seal a statement victory.

Having already beaten the reigning world champion earlier in the tournament, Preeti produced another stellar performance against Italy’s world championship medallist Sirine Charrabi.

She repeatedly pinned Charrabi to the corners, landing clean face shots and dictating the pace with superior footwork and sustained attacking spells.

Nikhat returns with gold =============== Two-time world champion Nikhat (50kg) registered a unanimous win over Chinese Taipei’s Guo Yi Xuan, clinching her first gold since the 2023 World Championships. The bout also capped a successful return from injury for the Telangana boxer.

Parveen eked out a gritty 3–2 victory over Japan's Ayaka Taguchi, while Arundhati dismantled Uzbekistan’s Aziza Zokirova with a commanding 5–0 decision. Minakshi Hooda, meanwhile, produced a near-flawless 5–0 win over reigning Asian champion Farzona Fozilova.

In the men's section, Sachin produced a flawless 5:0 win over Kyrgyzstan’s Munarbek Uulu Seiitbek, blending accuracy, momentum control, and clean punching.

Hitesh overturned an early deficit to edge Kazakhstan's Nurbek Mursal 3:2 in a thrilling bout, roaring back in Rounds 2 and 3 with heavy counters and a composed finish.

Friction emerges within BFI ================= On the sidelines of the tournament, signs of fresh friction emerged within the Boxing Federation of India during its Special General Meeting, with some members of the state units expressing dissent over its functioning and claiming to have moved a "no-confidence motion" against president Ajay Singh.

Singh, however, dismissed the claims, stating that several of the same members had also signed a document affirming their confidence in him.

"There was an SGM today, and unfortunately a no-confidence motion was brought with 28 signatures. But the claim that it came from three-fourths of the members is absolutely incorrect," Singh told reporters.

"There was an SGM today, and unfortunately a no-confidence motion was brought with 28 signatures. But the claim that it came from three-fourths of the members is absolutely incorrect," Singh told reporters.

"Many of the signatories are not even members. And the same members have also signed another petition expressing confidence in me, in significantly larger numbers." Stating ongoing issues like the amendment of the BFI constitution, 28 members signed a document, which is in possession of PTI, claiming Singh is "misusing his authority time and again." "These issues are decided through elections. Elections have been held, certified by World Boxing, and recognised by the Government of India. Our focus must remain on boxing -- on the athletes, on the camps, on the championships we must prepare for. We cannot be distracted by these things," Singh said.